Officer charged in assault of racial injustice protester

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A former police officer in Northern California faces trial in November on misdemeanor charges of assaulting a woman during a Black Lives Matter protest last summer. Prosecutors say Lance Novello, a 19-year-veteran of the Petaluma Police Department, assaulted a Black college student during a July 20, 2020, protest. He faces up to a year in jail, a $10,000 fine and the prospect of losing the right to bear arms if convicted of battery and assault by a police officer. The case against Novello marks the city’s first public reckoning since the killing of George Floyd led to calls for greater law enforcement oversight.

