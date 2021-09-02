Firefly Aerospace rocket explodes after California liftoff

AP California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A rocket launched by Firefly Aerospace has exploded after lifting off from central California. Officials at Vandenberg Space Force Base say the Alpha rocket was blown up over the Pacific Ocean a couple of minutes after its Thursday evening launch. Firefly says an “anomaly” occurred during the first-stage ascent that “resulted in the loss of the vehicle.” It was the first orbital attempt for Texas-based Firefly, which is targeting the growing market for launching small satellites. The company plans to be capable of launching Alphas twice a month at a starting price of $15 million each.