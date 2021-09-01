Gerrit Cole fans 15, Yankees beat Angels 4-1 to end skid

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The New York Yankees snapped their four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Gerrit Cole racked up a season-high 15 strikeouts over seven excellent innings to earn his AL-leading 14th victory. Aaron Judge hit his 30th homer of the season and Luke Voit had a two-run single for the Yankees, who had won 13 straight before their skid. Cole extended his career-best scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings before David Fletcher delivered an RBI double in the sixth for the Angels, whose three-game winning streak ended. Shohei Ohtani struck out three times against Cole.