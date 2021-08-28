Jones has 16 points and 15 rebounds, Sun win 8th in a row

AP California

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun won their eight straight game and 20th of the season, beating the Los Angeles Sparks 76-61 on Saturday night. The Sun have won 13 of 14 games at Mohegan Sun Arena. Jonquel Jones added 14 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut. Kaila Charles had 12 points and DeWanna Bonner and Briann January each added 10. Erica Wheeler had 15 points and seven assists for the Sparks (10-16), who were without Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver. Te’a Cooper added 13 points and Mia Coffey had 12.