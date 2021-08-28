Fans to head back to stadiums, some with vax cards and masks

AP California

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

College football fans head back into stadiums this weekend. Many will need face masks and some will need proof of vaccination. It depends on local rules. Schools are eager to let fans back in. Power Five teams bring in an average of $18.6 million annually from ticket sales in a typical year. That’s according to research by Patrick Rishe. He’s director of the Business of Sports Program at Washington University in St. Louis. Schools were hit hard with limited attendance last season. The pandemic is still raging but college football is going ahead with mostly full stadiums planned.