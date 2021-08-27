Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 8:00 PM

Soler’s homer, Pederson’s catch lift Braves over Giants 6-5

FILE PHOTO

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak. Wilmer Flores led off the ninth with a homer against Braves closer Will Smith to trim Atlanta’s lead to one. Smith got a groundout and a strikeout before Tommy La Stella drove a high fly to the warning track in right. Pederson overran it slightly but reached back as he jumped into the wall and held on to complete Smith’s 29th save. 

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content