Robotic vehicle firm plans to put facility at Vegas Speedway

AP California

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A robotics company that produces driverless vehicles for over-the-road grocery, pizza and prescription deliveries says it will spend $40 million to put a manufacturing facility at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Nuro is a firm founded in 2016 and based in Mountain View, California. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen joined Nuro co-founder Jiajun Zhu to announce the Las Vegas-area project. It received about $170,500 in tax abatements from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development. The Democratic governor says it will produce high-paying jobs in the region. Nuro has been testing its R2 autonomous robots delivering pharmacy items in Houston and groceries in the Phoenix area. The vehicles have package compartments but no driver.