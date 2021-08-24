SummerSlam gives momentum to WWE, Las Vegas

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch’s return to World Wrestling Entertainment during SummerSlam isn’t the only reason the company is feeling momentum going into the fall. The card at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was the highest-grossing SummerSlam of all time according to the company. It marked the first time it was held at a stadium in the U.S. The 1992 SummerSlam was at London’s Wembley Stadium. It was also the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam since the event started in 1998. WWE and Peacock didn’t release actual streaming numbers, but both said there was a 55% increase in viewers compared to last year.