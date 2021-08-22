Báez returns, Mets snap Dodgers’ 9-game win streak, 7-2

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Mets snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory. Javier Báez had an RBI double in the first inning of his first game back from injury, and J.D. Davis homered and drove in four runs. Marcus Stroman pitched six innings of four-hit ball for the Mets, who avoided a four-game series sweep with just their second win in 10 games. Cody Bellinger had a two-run single as the Dodgers’ second nine-game winning streak in two months ended just shy of becoming the defending World Series champions’ longest streak since 2017.