Los Angeles County mandates masks at outdoor mega events

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County is ordering people to wear masks at all outdoor mass events such as concerts and sports games. The rule applies regardless of vaccination status as the COVID-19 delta variant surges. Authorities announced that as of Thursday night, masks are required for any event with a crowd greater than 10,000, except when people are actively eating and drinking. The county previously required masks in most indoor public places, such as restaurants and gyms. The new mandate follows the spread of the delta variant, mainly among the unvaccinated. California is averaging about 10,000 new infections a day. LA County on Tuesday announced nearly 3,000 new cases.