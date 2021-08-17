Cole Hamels on 60-day IL without ever pitching for Dodgers

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Cole Hamels on the 60-day injured list, effectively ending his season before he ever pitched for the defending World Series champions. The 37-year-old left-hander signed a $3.05 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers on Aug. 4. The four-time All-Star was expected to add depth to a pitching staff that’s been ravaged by injuries and is minus reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who is on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate allegations of sexual misconduct. Manager Dave Roberts says Hamels’ arm “didn’t respond well” during his build-up in Arizona.