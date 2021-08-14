Dodgers place Urías on IL with left calf contusion

AP California

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-hander Julio Urías on the 10-day injured list with a left calf contusion. Urías was hit on his calf by a pitch in the fourth inning Friday night against the New York Mets. He tossed five scoreless innings and was in line for his 14th win before three relievers gave up four runs in the seventh in the Dodgers’ 6-5, 10-inning win. The Dodgers replaced Urías on the active roster by recalling infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry from Triple-A Oklahoma City.