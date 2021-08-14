DNA on metal cart links man to homeless woman’s murder

AP California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man has been charged with murdering a homeless woman in Oakland after authorities linked him to DNA found on a metal cart used to attack her. Police said in court records they also linked Eric D. Scott to the brutal beating because he broke his hand and needed a doctor on the same day the victim was found lying on a sidewalk with serious blunt-force trauma. The victim was taken to the hospital, but never regained consciousness and died on March 6. Scott was initially arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics. Prosecutors later filed a murder charge with an enhancement, alleging use of a deadly weapon.