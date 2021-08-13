Man sentenced for bringing firebombs to California protest

AP California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man who brought Molotov cocktails to a Southern California police brutality protest has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison. Zachary Karas of San Diego was sentenced Friday for possessing the gasoline bombs at a protest outside the La Mesa police headquarters. He was arrested after a mainly peaceful protest in May 2020 was followed by nighttime looting and fire-setting. Authorities say Karas told law enforcement that he had planned to set fires with the devices but changed his mind. Several other people were charged with looting or setting fires that burned several buildings.