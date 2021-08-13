GOP’s Faulconer still trying to make mark as recall nears

AP California

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE AND MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Republicans have long viewed Kevin Faulconer as someone moderate enough to win back the governor’s office in the heavily Democratic state. The former San Diego mayor is now testing that theory in the recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, but he’s struggling to break out among his fellow Republicans. Faulconer’s bet is that voters are looking for a policy-oriented governor to lead the state through a time of strife. He’s relying on his six years as mayor to make the case he’s prepared to lead the state of nearly 40 million people. But his critics say he left office with few tangible accomplishments.