Ducks sign No. 3 overall pick Mason McTavish, 2 more picks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have signed center Mason McTavish. He was the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s NHL draft. The Ducks also signed second-round pick Olen Zellweger and third-round pick Sasha Pastujov. McTavish is an 18-year-old center who spent last season with Olten in Switzerland’s second division. He scored 42 points in 57 games with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes during the 2019-20 season. McTavish was the Ducks’ highest draft pick in 16 years, and the playmaking forward joins a promising group of blue-chip talent in Anaheim including center Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale.