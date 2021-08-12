Shoe store worker shot while breaking up fight during raffle

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect after a store employee was fatally shot while trying to break up an altercation during a shoe raffle. Officers responding to reports of a shooting Wednesday found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. Jayren Bradford was pronounced dead at a hospital. The victim’s co-workers at Shoe Palace say the store was holding a raffle for sneakers when a customer got into a dispute with employees. They said when Bradford tried to break up the fight someone opened fire. Police said the suspect drove away in a silver Toyota Camry.