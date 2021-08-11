Pacquiao, Ugás unafraid to make title fight on short notice

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Pacquiao could have postponed or canceled his boxing comeback when opponent Errol Spence Jr. dropped out less than two weeks before their Aug. 21 showdown. The former eight-division champion instead found some right-handed sparring partners and went right back to work preparing for a new opponent on very short notice. Pacquiao didn’t hesitate to replace Spence with Cuban welterweight champ Yordenis Ugás just 11 days before the pay-per-view show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The decision to switch opponents required much less careful consideration for the 35-year-old Ugás. Fighting Pacquiao is a career-defining opportunity for any boxer.