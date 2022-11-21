Heupel declines to address what kept Banks out of Vols’ loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel declined Monday to address what kept linebacker Jeremy Banks out of the Volunteers’ loss at South Carolina when asked if the defender had an altercation with a teammate or was suspended. Heupel said they anticipate Banks being with them this week. Heupel said “as far as what transpired and those type of things” Banks was not available for the loss that ended Tennessee’s hopes of its first College Football Playoff berth. The loss also dropped the Vols from fifth to ninth in The Associated Press’ Top 25. The Vols conclude the regular season Saturday night at Vanderbilt.

