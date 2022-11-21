Giants lose rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to ACL injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss. The injury came in Robinson’s best NFL game. He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs. Coming into the game at MetLife Stadium, he had 14 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. Fellow receiver Sterling Shepard also tore an ACL in a game at MetLife against Dallas on Sept. 26.

