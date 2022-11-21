Brown’s Olivia Pichardo 1st woman to make D1 baseball roster

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University freshman Olivia Pichardo is making history as the first woman to make a Division I baseball roster. Brown coach Grant Achilles announced Pichardo made the varsity roster for the upcoming season as a walk-on utility player. Pichardo was a pitcher and outfielder for the USA Baseball Women’s National Team and played club baseball in New York. She spent two weeks with the Brown program this fall, going through practice and workouts with current players, and working out as a middle infielder, outfielder and pitcher. Achilles says Pichardo had the most complete walk-on tryout he’d witnessed as a coach.

