AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah. The U.S. was back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament and appeared headed to victory. But Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal and Bale converted the penalty for his 41st international goal.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.