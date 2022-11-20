BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Canisius Golden Griffins defeated the SUNY-Fredonia Blue Devils 98-52 led by Siem Uijtendaal’s 30 points. The Golden Griffins improved to 2-2 with the victory.

