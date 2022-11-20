Late turnovers help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Baltimore Ravens forced three late Carolina turnovers in a 13-3 victory. Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining. Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore took advantage of a short field, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson’s run with 7:16 to play. Marlon Humphrey later added an interception. Jason Pierre-Paul also picked off a pass in the final minute. It was the 12th straight game Baltimore forced at least one turnover.

