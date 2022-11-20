Davis leads way with 26 points, Memphis takes down VCU 62-47

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kendric Davis’s 26 points helped Memphis defeat VCU 62-47. Davis also added seven assists for the Tigers. Keonte Kennedy scored nine points for the Tigers and DeAndre Williams added eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals. The Rams were led by Jamir Watkins, who recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Brandon Johns Jr. added 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for VCU. Jayden Nunn had 10 points and two steals.

