Skip to Content
AP Business
By
Published 8:32 PM

Chargers’ Mike Williams injures ankle again vs. Chiefs

KYMA

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ return to the Los Angeles Chargers’ lineup ended up being brief.

The sixth-year receiver reinjured his right ankle during the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams was hurt after he made a 15-yard catch along the right sideline. The original injury, which caused him to miss two games, happened during the fourth quarter against Seattle on Oct. 23.

Williams came into the game leading the Chargers in receiving yards (495).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Topic Follows: AP Business

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content