Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees agree to $6 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline approached for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Yankees after the lockout and hit .261 with four homers and 22 stolen bases. He tied for sixth among major league shortstops with 10 defensive runs saved but made 15 errors. New York also claimed right-hander Junior Fernández off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

