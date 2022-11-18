Injured reliever Tyler Kinley gets $6.25M deal from Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Right-hander Tyler Kinley and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $6.25 million, three-year contract, a deal that could increase to $9.25 million if he becomes the team’s closer when he returns from elbow surgery. Kinley gets $1.2 million next year and $1.3 million in 2024. He has a $3 million salary in 2025, and the Rockies have a $5 million team option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout. Kinley didn’t pitch after June 8 when an MRI revealed a torn flexor tendon in his elbow. He had surgery in July and is expected to miss a significant part of 2023.

