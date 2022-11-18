Indigenous artist to sing ‘O Canada’ in Cree at Grey Cup

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A member of the First Nations in Canada will perform “O Canada” in three languages at the Canadian Football League’s championship game in Regina between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts. Teagan Littlechief will perform in English, French and Cree at Sunday’s grey Cup. Only fluent in English, Littlechief says she has been leaning on a Cree teacher and French friend to help her practice the national anthem in the other languages.

