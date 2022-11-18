Hunter’s 5 3s help Clemson beat Bellarmine 76-66

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points and eight assists, Ian Schieffelin scored 11 of his 13 points in the final 8 minutes and Clemson held on to beat Bellarmine 76-66. Garrett Tipton hit a 3-pointer and then Bash Wieland made a layup to give Bellarmine its first lead with 13:49 to play but the Tigers used an 11-4 spurt to take the lead for good about 3 minutes later. Weiland scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Bellarmine (2-2). Juston Betz added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Clemson hit 13 3-pointers and made 19 of 22 (86%) from the free-throw line.

