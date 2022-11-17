Texas Rangers to host MLB’s 2024 All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the Texas Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star Game. Manfred announced the game will be held July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, which opened during the 2020 pandemic season. The stadium hosted the neutral site World Series and NL Championship Series that season. Manfred made the announcement at the conclusion of this week’s owners’ meetings in New York. Next year’s game will take place in Seattle, which last hosted in 2001 in Ichiro’s rookie year and Cal Ripken Jr.’s final season. The 2026 game will take place in Philadelphia to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

