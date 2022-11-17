Steelers S Fitzpatrick back at practice after appendectomy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has returned to practice after undergoing an appendectomy. Fitzpatrick missed Pittsburgh’s win over New Orleans last week after having emergency surgery the day before. Fitzpatrick says it’s too early to tell if he will be available when the Steelers face Cincinnati. Fitzpatrick says the biggest issue is when he twists his torso. Damontae Kazee will fill in for Fitzpatrick if he is unable to play.

