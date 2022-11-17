Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs, making the most of his opportunities as a seventh-round selection. In fact, Pacheco has eased past 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the unofficial Kansas City depth chart. He had season highs of 16 carries for 82 yards last week against Jacksonville, when Edwards-Helaire never got a chance with the ball in his hands. And so far this season, Pacheco has run for more yardage than 16 players that were chosen ahead of him in April’s draft.