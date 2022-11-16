Wertz scores 20, Notre Dame beats Southern Indiana 82-70

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Trey Wertz scored 20 points, Nate Laszewski added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Notre Dame beat Southern Indiana 82-70. Laszewski hit a 3-pointer 17 seconds into the game and Notre Dame (3-0) led the rest of the way. Dane Goodwin’s layup made it 19-9 with 11:41 left in the first half and Wertz sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around three free throws by Cormac Ryan in a 9-0 spurt that made it 28-11 about 3 minutes later. Trevor Lakes hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Southern Indiana. Jacob Polakovich made 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Gary Solomon added 11 points and five assists.

