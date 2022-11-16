Phillies’ Bryce Harper to have elbow surgery next week

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery next week to repair the tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow. The injury forced the right fielder to spend most of the season as designated hitter. Phillies President Dave Dombrowski says there’s no timetable on Harper’s recovery until after the surgery, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Harper suffered the small tear in April and last played right field at Miami on April 16. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow in May and shifted to the designated hitter role.

