No. 25 Utah women race past No. 16 Oklahoma 124-78

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points, Kennady McQueen and Alissa Pili added 21 each and No. 25 Utah routed No. 16 Oklahoma 124-78. After racing to a 54-39 halftime lead the Utes outscored the Sooners 41-20 in the third quarter and matched the school record for points in a game. Utah was 13 of 40 from 3-point range and shot 55% overall (45 of 82) after a blistering 64% second half and assisted on 33 of 45 baskets. They outrebounded Oklahoma 51-31 and had 10 fewer turnovers. Reyna Scott scored 15 points for Oklahoma.

