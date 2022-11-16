Miami’s Alcantara unanimous choice for NL Cy Young Award

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami’s Sandy Alcantara has won the NL Cy Young Award in a unanimous vote. Alcantara posted a 2.28 ERA while pitching a major league-best 228 2/3 innings and six compete games. Alcantara received all 30 first-place votes, the 15th time the NL has had a unanimous winner. Atlanta’s Max Fried was second with 72 points, including 10 second-place votes, and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urías was third 66 points and seven second-place votes. It’s the first Cy Young Award for the 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic. He’s the first Marlins player to receive the honor.

