Haas cuts Mick Schumacher and replaces him with Hulkenberg

The Haas Formula One team has cut young driver Mick Schumacher and will replace him next season with Nico Hulkenberg. Schumacher is the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher and was placed with Haas out of the Ferrari Driver Academy. But the German’s contract is up after Sunday’s season finale in Abu Dhabi and Haas is no longer under any pressure to keep Schumacher. Team owner Gene Haas had made clear that Schumacher needed to score points in the final four races of the season to keep his job. He didn’t score any points in the past three races and is ranked 17th of the 20 full-time drivers.

