Forsberg, Senators send Sabres to seventh straight loss 4-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Alex DeBrincat, Austin Watson, Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators, and Tim Stutzle added an empty-net goal. Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres, who lost their seventh straight game. Eric Comrie started in net for Buffalo, but was unable to finish the game after stopping 22 of 24 shots. Craig Anderson, the longtime former Senators goaltender, came in midway through the second period and finished with 14 saves.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.