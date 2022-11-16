Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem but took part in half of the training session at the Juventus training ground in Turin, Italy. Brazil will travel from Turin to Qatar on Saturday. Also on Wednesday, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes needed medical attention after a tackle by Fabinho that ripped off one of his boots, but was able to continue. The 25-year-old Guimaraes scored one of the goals of the training session after the incident.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.