Ansu Fati to start in Spain’s final warmup: Morata out

Ansu Fati will start in Spain’s final warmup before the World Cup but Álvaro Morata, Hugo Guillamón and Marcos Llorente will not play after missing practice time this week. Coach Luis Enrique says he hopes Fati will be able to play the full 90 minutes of the game against Jordan ahead of the trip to Qatar. Fati had not been called up by Luis Enrique in the international break before the World Cup, when the 20-year-old forward was not playing often with Barcelona.

