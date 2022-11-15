WORLD CUP WATCH: European clubs have 73% of players selected

GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — Clubs from soccer’s richest continent Europe are providing 73% of players called up for the World Cup. That’s despite Europe providing just 40% of the World Cup teams. It has 13 teams in the 32-nation lineup in Qatar. Research by European soccer consultants LTT Sports says Bayern Munich is the best represented club with 17 players selected. Barcelona and Manchester City each has 16. Just 27% of more than 830 players selected for World Cup duty play with clubs in the other continents. Qatari club Al Sadd has 15 players at the tournament that starts Sunday.

