KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter scored in a shootout, leading the United States to a 4-3 win over Canada on Tuesday night in the first game of a seven-game Rivalry Series. Canada’s Loren Gabel was stopped by goaltender Nicole Hensley to end the game as all four Canadian shooters came up empty. Hensley also stopped Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin on a penalty shot with 39.2 seconds left in overtime.

