Spain coach Luis Enrique to stream during World Cup in Qatar

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique will be doing some live streaming to interact with fans between games at the World Cup. The coach announced that he has “become a streamer” and will update supporters on the Spain team is doing in Qatar. He said he wants to establish a connection with fans “without filters” in a way that is more “spontaneous and natural.” Young Spain defender Hugo Guillamón said it’s a way for the coach “to get closer to the fans.”

