No. 20 Creighton women rout No. 22 Nebraska 77-51

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Molly Mogensen scored 22 points, Morgan Maly added 16 with eight rebounds and No. 20 Creighton routed No. 22 Nebraska 77-51 in the first matchup between the in-state rivals when both were ranked. It was Creighton’s largest series win over Nebraska and came before a record 2,306 fans at Omaha. The previous biggest spread was 18, 76-58, in 1986. Nebraska won last year to end a five-game losing streak in the series. Moregensen had 19 points at the half with Creighton taking a 45-28 lead. Jaz Shelley led Nebraska with 14 points

