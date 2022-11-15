Nadal loses to Auger-Aliassime, on brink of ATP Finals exit

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s error-strewn performance has badly damaged his chances of adding the ATP Finals trophy to his glittering list of titles. The top-seeded Nadal lost 6-3, 6-4 to tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime to leave him with two straight defeats in Turin. The 36-year-old Nadal has now lost four straight matches for only the second time in his career. It was Auger-Aliassime’s first victory over Nadal in three attempts. Nadal will be eliminated from the tournament later unless Taylor Fritz beats the third-seeded Casper Ruud in two sets.

