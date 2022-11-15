McIlroy says Norman needs to ‘exit stage left’ from LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy says golf cannot begin to come together as long as Greg Norman is running Saudi-funded LIV Golf. McIlroy says no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room and that Norman needs to go. McIlroy is in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship that ends the European tour season. McIlroy says it will be difficult to get anywhere until lawsuits in the U.S. and the U.K. are sorted out. He also takes issue with Norman saying Tiger Woods should be thankful for LIV forcing the tour to provide more money to plays.

