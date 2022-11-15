Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22. Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He was 14 of 17 from the field. Grant had 19 points in the first half. He added 10 in the third quarter to help the Blazers take a 93-89 lead going into the fourth. Poeltl’s layup gave the Spurs a 94-93 lead with 10:55 to go and they pushed the lead to six points multiple times.

