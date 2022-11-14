No. 14 Virginia Tech women set record in win over SC Upstate

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kayana Traylor scored 17 points off the bench to lead five in double figures and No. 14 Virginia Tech set the school record for fewest points allowed, blowing out South Carolina Upstate 79-24. Virginia Tech players wore #HokiesForHoos shirts to show support for the University of Virginia, where three members of the football team were shot to death on Sunday night. It took the Hokies nearly three minutes to get the game’s first points, but there were few other problems. The Hokies led 20-5 after one quarter and 36-9 at halftime. The 24 points allowed lowered the school record of 30 that was set against Furman in 2015.

