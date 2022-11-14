Johnson, Penn push DePaul past Minnesota 69-53

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Javan Johnson scored 20 points, Eral Penn added a double-double and DePaul cruised past Minnesota 69-53. Johnson knocked down 7 of 15 shots for DePaul (3-0), adding eight rebounds. Penn scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Blue Demons controlled the glass 48-32. Umoja Gibson scored nine of his 14 points in the first half to help DePaul take a 34-22 lead at intermission. Philmon Gebrewhit scored 15. Gibson handed out eight assists. Dawson Garcia topped Minnesota (2-1) with 19 points and six rebounds.

